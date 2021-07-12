Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination Pace Increases to Over 2 Million Doses Since March 13 (Health Ministry)

11 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — From the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13 until July 10, the average number of vaccine doses being administered across Tunisia topped two million.

Some 2 million 138 thousand vaccine doses have been administered against the coronavirus. Thus, 1,514,948 people received the first dose and 623,077 received the second dose.

According to the latest figures published on Sunday by the Ministry of Health, 22,286 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Some 17,271 people received the second dose.

In total, 3,297,606 people have registered on the national vaccination platform evax.tn.

The Minister of Health reiterated his call to citizens to register on the Evax platform to benefit from the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

A record number of deaths from the coronavirus, never reached since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia in March 2021, was recorded on 9 July 2021 with 194 victims in one day.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry, the total number of deaths has reached 16,244 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X