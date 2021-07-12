Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination Pace Increases to Over 2 Million Doses Since March 13 (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — From the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13 until July 10, the average number of vaccine doses being administered across Tunisia topped two million.

Some 2 million 138 thousand vaccine doses have been administered against the coronavirus. Thus, 1,514,948 people received the first dose and 623,077 received the second dose.

According to the latest figures published on Sunday by the Ministry of Health, 22,286 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Some 17,271 people received the second dose.

In total, 3,297,606 people have registered on the national vaccination platform evax.tn.

The Minister of Health reiterated his call to citizens to register on the Evax platform to benefit from the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

A record number of deaths from the coronavirus, never reached since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia in March 2021, was recorded on 9 July 2021 with 194 victims in one day.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry, the total number of deaths has reached 16,244 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia.