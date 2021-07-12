Tunisia: Covid-19 - Siliana Sees One-Week Lockdown Extension

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 full lockdown rules will be extended for another week in Siliana starting Monday, the local disaster control committee announced on Sunday.

The decision to shut down weekly souks and livestock markets remains in force, Governor and President of the committee Abderazek Dekhil told TAP.

The 5am- 8pm curfew will be maintained and non-essential shops will remain closed. Events and gatherings are banned.

The governorate reported Saturday eight deaths and 166 more confirmed cases.