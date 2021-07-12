Tunisia: Covid-19 - Siliana Sees One-Week Lockdown Extension

11 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 full lockdown rules will be extended for another week in Siliana starting Monday, the local disaster control committee announced on Sunday.

The decision to shut down weekly souks and livestock markets remains in force, Governor and President of the committee Abderazek Dekhil told TAP.

The 5am- 8pm curfew will be maintained and non-essential shops will remain closed. Events and gatherings are banned.

The governorate reported Saturday eight deaths and 166 more confirmed cases.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X