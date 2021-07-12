Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisian Embassy in France Starts Collecting Donations to Support Tunisian Health Institutions

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Embassy in France announces that it will start on Sunday to collect donations in kind and in cash to support the national effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Tunisia.

These donations can be received at the headquarters of the Tunisian Embassy in Paris located at 25 Rue Barbet de Jouy 75007 Paris, starting today, the Embassy said in a statement published on its official page on Social Media.

Tunisians residing in France, whether they are individuals, legal entities, associations or business leaders or others are invited to actively contribute to the support of health institutions in Tunisia through donations in kind - medical and paramedical equipment and materials - or in monetary form, the statement added.

It added that the Embassy will work to pilot the operation of collecting donations in France, its facilitation and to ensure its delivery, as soon as possible to Tunisia, with the option of chartering a special plane for this purpose.

The Embassy is making available all its human and logistical resources to ensure the success of this initiative of solidarity with the Tunisian people while insisting on its open, participatory, transparent approach and in close association with the Tunisian civil society in France which has always been present alongside Tunisians whether they are in Tunisia or in France, the same source underlined.

Any person or association wishing to have more information on this subject can contact the Embassy at the following e-mail address: covid19.ambtunparis@gmail.com or at the following telephone numbers: 0621172505 or 0145559598 or 0145559680.