Egypt: Bodies of Egyptian Killed in Cyprus's Forest Fire Back Home

The bodies of Egyptians, who were found dead in Cyprus as a result of a huge forest fire, arrived at the Cairo International Airport Saturday.

The corpses were found close to Odou, a mountainous village in the Larnaca District of Cyprus.

The blaze, which Cypriot officials described as the "worst and most destructive" in decades, broke out last Saturday morning.

The blaze has caused "loss of life" and destroyed property and forest lands, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted earlier last week.