Egypt, Algeria Discuss Libya, GERD

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra to discuss the latest developments in the Libyan issue and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis.

Shoukry also congratulated the Algerian minister on taking over his new position, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said Saturday.

The ministers probed their viewpoints on the regional issues, stressing the need to solve all Arab issues peacefully to maintain the unity and territorial integrity of Arab countries.

Shoukry said he hopes to have ongoing coordination and consultation between both countries and promote bilateral ties to serve their mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.