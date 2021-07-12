Egypt: Emigration Minister Thanks Dubai Government for for Helping Stranded Egyptians Return Home

Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Minister Nabila Makram expressed thanks to Dubai government for their fruitful cooperation in helping Egyptians stranded in the UAE to return home.

In a phone call with Sada el Balad talk show host Ahmed Moussa late Saturday evening, she said 38 travel agencies took part in the airlift operated by Cairo on July 8 to facilitate the return of Egyptians.

Several Egyptians were left stranded in transit in the UAE when Saudi Arabia stopped all inbound travel to its territories, as a precautionary measure to confront the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.