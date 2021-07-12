Egypt Reports 121 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Saturday that 121 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 282,985.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 15 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,383.

As many as 432 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 217,756 so far, the spokesman said.