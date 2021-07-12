Egypt: Activities of Fourth Edition of "Reviving Roots" Presidential Initiative Launched

11 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The fourth edition of "Reviving Roots" presidential initiative was launched with the participation of youths from Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, according to the Ministry of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi launched "Reviving Roots" initiative during the tripartite summit that grouped Egypt, Cyprus and Greece in Nicosia in 2017.

In a statement on Sunday, Emigration Minister Nabila Makram stressed commitment to the coronavirus precautionary measures during the activities being held within this context.

She added that the initiative furthers ties among the three countries.

Activities of the first edition of the initiative were held in April 2018, while the second edition in November 2018 and the third edition in 2019.

