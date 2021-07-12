Egypt: PM Follows Up Medical Relief Committee's Efforts

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli highly praised the medical relief committee's efforts within the past period, along with the committee's immediate response to all reported medical emergency cases.

During a meeting Sunday to review a report prepared by Dr. Hossam el-Masry, Medical Advisor to the Prime Minister and chairman of the committee, pertaining to the committee's activities in May, the prime minister lauded all efforts exerted by the committee members to provide required health care and essential medications to citizens in need.

According to the report, the committee succeeded in observing and responding to 622 complaints in May, issuing 138 treatments at State expense decisions, along with other medical services.