Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry starts on Sunday a visit to Belgium to hand over a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to European Council President Charles Michel.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry will hold a meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union (EU).

He will also hold bilateral talks with a number of his European counterparts and senior European Commission officials over bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest, the spokesman said.