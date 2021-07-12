Egypt: PM Inspects Regional Factory of Schneider Electric Company in Badr City

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli inspected on Sunday the regional factory of Schneider Electric Company in Badr city.

The premier was accompanied by Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, Trade Minister Nivene Gamee, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal, head of General Authority for Investment & Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab and other officials.

During the tour, the premier reviewed the latest production lines of the control and distribution centers as well as the main unit production RM6 and the modern intelligent ring feeder line (Smart RMU). He also inspected the latest work concerning establishing new production lines as well as reassured on the implementation of the health and safety measures.

The prime minister said that the visit comes within the state's keenness to support investments of the private sector in Egypt. He also hailed the developed capabilities of the regional factory of Schneider Electric Company and its active role, noting that the Egyptian market is ready for more investments.

Member of the board of directors of the company Sherif Abdel Fattah thanked the premier and the government over their support to the foreign companies working in Egypt, noting that the company is considered Schneider Electric Company's regional hub in northeastern Africa and east Arab world.