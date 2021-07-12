Egypt: PM Inspects Regional Factory of Schneider Electric Company in Badr City

11 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli inspected on Sunday the regional factory of Schneider Electric Company in Badr city.

The premier was accompanied by Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, Trade Minister Nivene Gamee, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal, head of General Authority for Investment & Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab and other officials.

During the tour, the premier reviewed the latest production lines of the control and distribution centers as well as the main unit production RM6 and the modern intelligent ring feeder line (Smart RMU). He also inspected the latest work concerning establishing new production lines as well as reassured on the implementation of the health and safety measures.

The prime minister said that the visit comes within the state's keenness to support investments of the private sector in Egypt. He also hailed the developed capabilities of the regional factory of Schneider Electric Company and its active role, noting that the Egyptian market is ready for more investments.

Member of the board of directors of the company Sherif Abdel Fattah thanked the premier and the government over their support to the foreign companies working in Egypt, noting that the company is considered Schneider Electric Company's regional hub in northeastern Africa and east Arab world.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

