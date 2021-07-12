Egypt: Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Urges Citizens to Abide By Covid-19 Precautionary Measures

Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Dr Mohamed Awad Tag el Din urged on Sunday citizens to abide by all precautionary measures within the coming period though Egypt has overcome the peak of the third wave of novel coronavirus and there is a decline in infections tally.

Speaking to Extra News channel, he said Egypt has been trying to get anti-coronavirus vaccines for a long time because they lower the number of infections, especially critical cases that need admission at the intensive care units.

Upon directives of the political leadership, Egypt got vaccines from more than one source, he said, referring to an agreement with the Chinese partners to manufacture the vaccine in Egypt.

Also, Egypt is on the way to get batches from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 vaccines, he said.

Egypt was keen on diversifying vaccine sources because some countries ask for a special kind of vaccine to allow Egyptians to travel to them or attend conferences, he added.