Egypt: Education Minister Warns of False Reports About Exam Leaks

11 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Education Minister Tareq Shawqi has warned of false reports about Thanaweya Amma exam leaks.

Reports have been circulated about an Arabic exam leak ahead of the actual test, the minister said on his facebook page, adding that such claims are meant to add pressure and stress on parents and foment their anger at the state and the new education system.

The whole thing started when one person falsely claimed that he had the Arabic test and did publish it on the internet, Shawqi said, stressing that this was last year's exam. He used photoshop effects to create a false exam model, the minister noted.

Shawqi had to explain the situation after his Ministry came under fire due to the claimed leak.

The minister was critical of posts on social media networking sites that highlighted incidents of students committing suicide because they failed to answer the questions in the exam.

Those posts did not refer to the names of those students or their schools, he reckoned.

Unfortunately some journalists were quick to add fuel to the fire by commenting on the false news as if it was real, Shawqi said, adding those are actually contributing to creating a negative public opinion about the exams.

