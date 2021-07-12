Egypt: Balance of Trade Deficit Down 13.3 Percent in April 2021 - - Capmas

11 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The balance of trade deficit decreased by 13.3 percent to 3.1 billion dollars in April this year compared with 3.5 billion during the same month in 2020, according to a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of exports went up 47.4 percent, bringing in 2.84 billion dollars in April compared with 1.93 billion during the same period in 2020, the monthly report said Sunday, attributing the rise to an increase in prices of some commodities, such as pharmaceuticals and fruit.

The report also pointed to an 8.1-percent increase in the value of imports to 5.92 billion dollars in April this year from 5.47 billion in April 2020.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X