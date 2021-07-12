Egypt: Balance of Trade Deficit Down 13.3 Percent in April 2021 - - Capmas

The balance of trade deficit decreased by 13.3 percent to 3.1 billion dollars in April this year compared with 3.5 billion during the same month in 2020, according to a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of exports went up 47.4 percent, bringing in 2.84 billion dollars in April compared with 1.93 billion during the same period in 2020, the monthly report said Sunday, attributing the rise to an increase in prices of some commodities, such as pharmaceuticals and fruit.

The report also pointed to an 8.1-percent increase in the value of imports to 5.92 billion dollars in April this year from 5.47 billion in April 2020.