Malawi: Flames Fail to Burn Mambas

The Malawi National Football Team, The Flames, failed to fulfil their promise of burning The Mambas of Mozambique in their second game at the COSAFA Cup.

After blowing up a 2-nil lead against Zimbabwe in the first match which ended 2-2, The Flames promised a win against Mozambique on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Unfortunately, they were stung twice with poisonous venom by the Mambas.

The Flames enjoyed a lion's share of possession in the first half. Shumacker Kuwali was very offensive on the right but Khuda Muyaba was wasteful in front of goal the first half.

Coach Meck Mwase introduced Taonga Chimodzi and Muhammad Sulumba for Chikoti Chirwa and Vitumbiko Kumwenda respectively, at the start of the second half.

The Mambas were gifted quite a soft penalty in the 54th minute. Television replays showed no handball in the box by Malawian defenders. Victor Junior sent keeper Ernest Kakhobwe the wrong way for the Mambas to lead 1 nil.

After 62 minutes, Micium Mhone was introduced onto the field play in place Shumacker Kuwali.

The Mambas scored their second goal after 67 minutes through Francisco Simbene.

Malawi had no clue to come back into the game and at least get a consolation goal until the referee blew the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, coach Meck Mwase said the referee made harsh decisions against Malawi.

"The referee made harsh decisions against us. This obviously costed us the game. I am not happy with today's officiation. We will talk to the boys so that we do well in the remaining games," said Mwase.

The Mozambican coach hailed his charges for a better performance.

"We fought well. We displayed a good performance and 3 points is important for us. We can do better in the remaining games," he said.

Malawi is remaining with games against Namibia and Senegal before winding up their group matches.

Flames line-up:

Ernest Kakhobwe, Stanley Sanudi (Captain), Denis Chembezi, Mark Fodya, Nickson Nyasulu, Rafick Namwera ( Ndaziona Chatsalira 66'), Chikoti Chirwa ( Tawonga Chimodzi 45'), Schumacker Kuwali ( Micium Mhone 62'), Chimwemwe Idana, Vitumbiko Kumwenda ( Muhamada Sulumba 45'), Khuda Myaba