Algeria: Partial Lockdown Measures Extended in 14 Provinces for 21 Days

Algiers — The partial lockdown measures from midnight to 04:00 on the morning of the next day have been extended in 14 provinces for a period of 21 days, as of Monday 11 July, according to the decision taken by the Government, as part of the implementation of the guidelines of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Prime Minister's Office said Sunday in a statement.

This measure concerns the following 14 provinces: Laghouat, Batna, Bejaia, Blida, Tebessa, Tizi-Ouzou, Algiers, Setif, Sidi Bel Abbes, Constantine, M'Sila, Ouargla, Oran and Boumerdes, said the souece.

According to the statement, the lockdown measures do not concern the following 44 provinces : Adrar, Chlef, Oum El Bouaghi, Biskra, Bechar, Bouira, Tamenrasset, Tlemcen, Tiaret, Djelfa, Jijel, Saida, Skikda, Annaba, Guelma, Medea, Mostaganem, Mascara, El Bayadh, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, El Tarf, Tindouf, Tissemsilt, El oued, Khenchela, Souk Ahras, Tipaza, Mila, Ain Defla, Naama, Ain Temouchent, Ghardaïa, Relizane, Timimoun, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Ouled Djellal, Beni Abbes, In Salah, In Guezzam, Touggourt, Djanet, El Meghaeir and El Meniaa.