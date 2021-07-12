Tunisia: Saied-Al Nahyane Telephone Conversation - Tunisia to Receive 500 Thousand Doses of Anti-Covid Vaccine On Monday

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will receive, Monday, 500 thousand doses of anti-COVID vaccine, announced Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

During a telephone conversation on Sunday with President Kais Saied, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stressed that this aid reflects the determination of the State of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the ties of "brotherhood" with Tunisia and to stand by its side, in this health crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

Quoted in a press release of the presidency, the Head of State indicated that this "noble" Emirati initiative will support the national effort to fight against the spread of the epidemic and, at the same time, will entrench the values of mutual aid and solidarity between the two "brotherly" peoples.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation and ways to develop it, the statement said.