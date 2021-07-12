Tanzania: Singida, Lindi, Mara Best Regions in Form Six Exams

Dar es Salaam — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) yesterday named Singida, Lindi and Mara as the three top regions in the 2021 Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations (ACSEE) results.

According to the results, Mara, Kaskazini Pemba and Katavi are the three regions that have consistently increased pass marks in the last three consecutive years.

The 2021 Form Six exam results were released yesterday in Zanzibar by Necta's executive secretary Charles Msonde.

The results show that 87,043 candidates, equivalent to 99.06 percent of students who sat for the exams in May, this year, passed.

"Some 37,322 girl candidates have passed examinations this year, which is equivalent to 99.47 percent of the total number of candidates as compared to 49,721 boy candidates, equivalent to 98.75 percent," said Dr Msonde.

Regarding the regions' performance, Dr Msonde said in the 2021 ACSEE results, Singida region that had 15 schools offering advanced studies to 1,674 registered candidates recorded 73.91 percent, therefore, emerging top among regions.

Singida is followed by Lindi Region that registered 1,070 candidates from 11 secondary schools, garnering 73.58 percent passing.

"Mara Region registered 2,163 candidates from 26 advanced secondary schools recording 72.08 percent and therefore holding the third position," he said.

Speaking on the regions that consistently increased pass marks in the last three consecutive years, Dr Msonde said Mara Region has topped other regions after climbing 4.80 percentage. The region's passing trend in the last three years and their percentage in brackets are; 2019 (62.48pc); 2020 (64.68pc) and 2021 (72.08pc).

He said Kaskazini Pemba became the second after recording an average of 4.46 percent in examinations held on May 2021.

According to him, the region that had 203 candidates had passing trend and respective years in brackets as 51.20 (2019); 56.57 (2020) to 60.11.

"Katavi Region has emerged the third with an average of 2.77 percent. The region with 1,003 candidates, passing percentage and respective years in brackets are; 61.94 (2019); 64.18 (2020) to 67.46 (2021)," he said. Mtwara that has been in the top ten since 2018 has failed to maintain its status quo.

Last year, Lindi, Mtwara and Simiyu emerged the three top regions with good pass marks, while Lindi, Simiyu and Ruvuma were the regions which came top in passing consistency for the last three years.

Lindi, Singida and Mtwara regions topped other regions in the ACSEE in in 2019, while Mtwara, Lindi and Geita emerged top in 2018.