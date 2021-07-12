Tunisians Stranded On Tunisian-Libyan Border Allowed to Return Back Home

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisians stranded on the Tunisian-Libyan border had been allowed to return back home on Sunday.

They began to cross into Tunisia via the Ras Jedir border crossing, according to TAP correspondent in Medenine.

The Libyan travelers are still waiting for an authorization to return to their country. The Libyan authorities require a PCR test certificate, a "mandatory" document to return to Libya.

Actually, a large number of travelers from both countries had been stranded for three days, following Libya's decision to close its borders out of fear of the spread of the pandemic.

The Libyan authorities refused the passage of Tunisians to avoid disgruntled reactions from Libyan travelers who were near the Ras Jedir border crossing, following the "surprising" decision to close the crossing point on the Libyan side.

According to informed sources, a Libyan government delegation visited Tunisia on Saturday evening to identify urgent solutions to ensure the return of Libyans, while taking the necessary measures against a possible spread of the pandemic.