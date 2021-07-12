Tunisia: General Lockdown Extended By a Week in Kasserine

Tunis/Tunisia — The regional anti-disaster committee in Kasserine decided, on Sunday, to extend by one week the general lockdown in the entire governorate starting Monday, July 18, to cope with the epidemiological situation in the region.

The committee also decided to maintain the 'curfew hours from 8pm to 5am and to ban travel and gatherings, etc.).

All shops will be closed from 2pm, reads a press release issued on Sunday.

The weekly souks and livestock markets will be closed but the sale points of sheep organised by the municipalities will be exceptionally open.

The decision to extend the lockdown does not concern administrations, local authorities, students, people involved in the vaccination campaign, emergency cases, vital sectors, etc., and basic services related to the supply of food, medical and agricultural products.