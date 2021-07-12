South Africa: Pandemic Takes Its Toll As Healthcare Workers Suffer Depression, Fatigue and Burnout

analysis

Frontline workers in the healthcare industry are taking considerable strain. They work long hours, often without the necessary support and resources - and their physical and mental health is suffering.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

As hospitals struggle to cope with an influx of patients, healthcare workers are feeling the brunt of the Covid-19 third wave, suffering from exhaustion and burnout. There have been efforts to provide them with support but the challenges are systemic.

Dr Adam Barnes is considering resigning before the end of Gauteng's third wave of Covid-19. He is an emergency medical officer in a private Johannesburg hospital and treats patients with a range of trauma issues and medical emergencies such as strokes and myocardial infarctions. Before the pandemic, his job was intense. Now it's exhausting.

"The volume of patients is overwhelming and patient expectation is overwhelming. Regardless of how well prepared we thought we were, we have been shellshocked by the volumes of patients who require oxygen and admission. We cannot admit all of the people who we would like to," he said.

Barnes is considering resigning from his position for a number of personal reasons, but the strain of working during...