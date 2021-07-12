South Africa: Public Purse - Behind Minister Senzo Mchunu's Sweetened Final Offer to Civil Servants

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

It seems the public sector salary negotiations are over. Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu has handed a political hot potato to National Treasury, which will have to find R18-billion to fund his improved offer to trade unions.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Senzo Mchunu, the man responsible for the terms of employment in the public sector, has found a way to gain the upper hand in resolving the government's protracted battle with trade unions over salary increases for South Africa's public servants.

After talks with trade unions deadlocked for more than a year, Mchunu has moved to sweeten his remuneration offer to SA's 1.3 million public servants, which will cost the fiscus an additional R18-billion that has not been budgeted for by the National Treasury.

Mchunu, the Minister of Public Service and Administration, has proposed that every public servant - regardless of the number of years in service - receive a monthly cash gratuity (like a bonus) of between R1,220 and R1,695. This sliding scale will ensure that all public servants receive a cash gratuity of R1,000 per month in their pockets after tax. On top of the cash gratuity, public servants will...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

