Liberia: U.S. Donates 2 Coastal Buses for UL Medical School

United States Ambassador to Liberia Michael A. McCarthy has donated two coastal buses to the College of Health Sciences at the University of Liberia (UL), to be used by faculty and students.

The U.S. Envoy delivered the keys of the two buses to the President of the University of Liberia Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, Jr. during a ceremony on Friday, 9 July 11, 2021, at the A.M. Dogliotti Medical School in Cogo Town.

He said the donation of the vehicles was made possible by the USAID Partnership for Enhanced Engagement and Research (PEER) grant, a program that he said has already produced wonderful results.

According to Amb. McCarthy, through the program, UL's College of Health Sciences and the A.M. Dogliotti Medical School enrolled seven teaching apprentices at the University of Ghana to specialize in Pre - Clinical Teaching courses.

He said they are supposed to return in the next three years to teach the courses as full-time instructors at the University of Liberia.

The U.S. envoy also appreciated UL President Dr. Nelson and his entire leadership team, including Vice President for Health Sciences Dr. Bernice Dahn for being able to continue work to ensure that the university remains open with a low incidence of Covid infection among staff and students.

Having received the keys, UL President Dr. said the governments and peoples of Liberia and the United States have come a long way, saying he hoped that moving to the future, the partnership will grow from strength to strength.

Dr. Nelson also assured that the university will work closely with Amb. McCarthy to ensure that the relationship continues, thanking the U.S. envoy for his government's continuous partnership with the government and people of Liberia, most especially, the University of Liberia.

Earlier, Dr. Dahn, UL Vice President for Health Sciences thanked Amb. McCarthy for turning over the two buses to UL, noting that she also looked forward to a US$15m project that has been approved by USAID.

According to Dr. Dahn, about two years ago, a joint research grant agreement from USAID was signed with the National Academy of Sciences with priorities to strengthen medical education especially for the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, and to strengthen specialty training and capacity building.