Liberia: Ruling Party Accuses Officials of Betraying National Agenda

The ruling Coalition Democratic Change (CDC), members have accused two of their party officials of allegedly betraying the party's national development plan which is the Pro - Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PAPD).

Through its National Youth League, the CDC at a news conference held at its headquarter in Oldest Congo Town over the weekend condemned an alleged reckless display of wealth on the part of two officials of government in persons of Assistant Minister of state J. Emmanuel Potter and Maritime Commissioner Len Eugene Nagbe.

The Youth League through its deputy secretary-general for administration Hassan Newland said the actions of Emmanuel Potter and Commissioner Nagbe are a total contradiction and a betrayal of the national development plan.

The CDC Youth League claimed that the two officials couldn't afford a 2,500 USD vehicle years back, but in less than three years of the CDC - led administration, they are displaying and popping champagne over a luxurious Audi Q7 vehicle.

"We have no interest in how the Minister, and the Commissioner should expend their quote-unquote salary but want to remind them that the CDC government is a government of the ordinary people intended to uplift the lives of the ordinary masses," Hassan Newland said.

The National Youth League of the CDC therefore requested the President and political leader of the party to investigate Mr. Potter's display of such affluence, claiming that they think it is at the peril of the ordinary people.

"We need said investigation to be conducted as we strive to live within the confines of the Pro-Poor Agenda," the Youth League said, and called on President George Manneh Weah to investigate the two officials to serve as a deterrence for would-be agent provocateur.

According to Newland, the essence of the Pro-Poor agenda is to lift the vast majority from poverty to an appreciable living standard, but not to enrich an individual to the detriment of the people.

Hassan added that the Youth League sees this recent action as a flagrant disrespect to the people and a complete contradiction to the philosophy and ideology of the mighty CDC.

He applauded the President for making a serious effort in the fight against the COVID-19 menace that is ravaging the country and for being committed in his endeavor to address the economically challenging situation of the citizenry.

"We sincerely expect his lieutenants to realistically buttress his effort instead of having an individual who supposed to be identifying with their situation but flaunting with such a luxurious vehicle in the midst of all of these issues," Newland continued.

He noted that the actions of the two officials only speak to their insensitivity.

"We refused to accept that while hospitals are challenged and the healthcare system is under attack, to have an Assistant Minister who earns around 2,000 USD, and a Commissioner who earns more of this parading with a vehicle with such a high cash value, to the point of insultingly pouring champagne on it. It's unfortunate," Newland lamented.

At the same time, Newland said it has come to the attention of the CDC National Youth League the continuous reckless display of luxurious meals by Maritime Commissioner Eugene Nagbe which is a raw provocation and a show of sheer arrogance and total disrespect to the ordinary people who are struggling to afford a daily meal.

"It bewilders us that people like Eugene Nagbe and Emmanuel Potter will engage themselves in extravagance while the masses of our people still struggle for better living conditions," he said.

According to Newland, the actions of both individuals undermine the sense of belonging that CDCians envisage for their people as a grassroots movement.

He called on all partisans and well-wishers to remain focused and not succumb to the reckless display of overnight luxury on the part of Mr. Potter and Mr. Nagbe who have allegedly betrayed the essence of the Pro-Poor agenda and engage themselves into a flamboyant lifestyle which is an utter provocation and irresponsible. Both Mr. Nagbe and Mr. Potter have not been contacted for comment but close aides of Mr. Nagbe said what the CDC youths described as luxury meal is worth around USD15 to 20USD.