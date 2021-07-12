Liberia: VP Taylor, Partners Break Grounds for Girls' Safe Home Facility and Training Center

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and partners Saturday, July 10, 2021, jointly broke grounds for the construction of a Safe Home facility and Girls Training Center in Monrovia.

The Partners include CEMENCO, Spoon Foundation and the Jewel Starfish Foundation.

The Office of the Vice President is also collaborating with the YWCA for the construction of the two facilities on the institution's compound in Congo Town, Monrovia.

Speaking at the event, VP Howard-Taylor said that the two projects are likely to be completed in six months with the great support of the partners.

She expressed with excitement that when completed within this period, the two facilities will serve as a special gift for her 59th birthday celebration in January 2022.

She also assured that as President of the Senate, she would lobby with members of the Legislature and other stakeholders for regular budgetary support from the National Budget for the sustainability of the projects.

She furthered that the facilities are meant for the protection of survivors of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) and the training of underprivileged girls.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of CEMENCO Mr. William Gaihnard one of the partners to the project, welcomed the vice president's initiative while assuring that his institution will ensure the provision of every block and cement needed for the two projects.

Both empty containers and cement will be used for the erection of the two facilities.

The containers will be professionally modified and designed as shelters to accommodate young females who are survivors of SGBV while they are being provided specialized care at the facility. Equip-Tech- Liberia is the Engineer contracted to construct the two facilities.

It can be recalled the Association of Shipping Line Representatives in Liberia recently boosted the effort by the Vice President with a donation of eight empty containers meant for the project.