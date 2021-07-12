Liberia: VP Taylor, Partners Break Grounds for Girls' Safe Home Facility and Training Center

11 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and partners Saturday, July 10, 2021, jointly broke grounds for the construction of a Safe Home facility and Girls Training Center in Monrovia.

The Partners include CEMENCO, Spoon Foundation and the Jewel Starfish Foundation.

The Office of the Vice President is also collaborating with the YWCA for the construction of the two facilities on the institution's compound in Congo Town, Monrovia.

Speaking at the event, VP Howard-Taylor said that the two projects are likely to be completed in six months with the great support of the partners.

She expressed with excitement that when completed within this period, the two facilities will serve as a special gift for her 59th birthday celebration in January 2022.

She also assured that as President of the Senate, she would lobby with members of the Legislature and other stakeholders for regular budgetary support from the National Budget for the sustainability of the projects.

She furthered that the facilities are meant for the protection of survivors of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) and the training of underprivileged girls.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of CEMENCO Mr. William Gaihnard one of the partners to the project, welcomed the vice president's initiative while assuring that his institution will ensure the provision of every block and cement needed for the two projects.

Both empty containers and cement will be used for the erection of the two facilities.

The containers will be professionally modified and designed as shelters to accommodate young females who are survivors of SGBV while they are being provided specialized care at the facility. Equip-Tech- Liberia is the Engineer contracted to construct the two facilities.

It can be recalled the Association of Shipping Line Representatives in Liberia recently boosted the effort by the Vice President with a donation of eight empty containers meant for the project.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X