Liberia: WAEC Liberia Extends Exam Date for 3rd, 6th Graders

The West African Examinations Council or WAEC in consultation with the Ministry of Education has set July 19 to 23, 2021 as the new date for the administration of exams for third, sixth, and ninth grades.

WAEC earlier announced July 12 to 16, 2021 as the date for the administration of the examinations for the three levels.

But a press release issued over the weekend says WAEC's decision to extend the examination timetable by a week is due to challenges that arose at the closing stages of preparations leading to the administration of the exams.

The release notes that the management of WAEC regrets the inconveniences this decision may cause its many stakeholders and the public.

The new dates for the examinations are as follows: Third grade - Monday, July 19, 2021, Sixth grade - July 20 and 21, 2021, and Ninth grade - July 22 and 23, 2021.

The management of WAEC urges school administrators to begin printing the identification slips for their sixth-graders on Monday, July 12, 2021, while modalities are being worked out to resuscitate the ninth and third-grade portals to enable them to print their candidates' identification slips in preparation for the exams.

Additionally, it encourages principals, school administrators, and secretariats, as well as stakeholders in the educational sector to adhere strictly to the new administration dates as there will be no further extension made.