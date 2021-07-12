Liberia: PLP Vice-Chair - Weah Administration Has Failed

12 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Vice Chairman for Political Affairs of the People's Liberation Party or PLP, Henry B. Sackie says the Weah administration has failed the Liberian people and the PLP, under its leader, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell is the alternative in the pending presidential and general elections in 2023.

Mr. Sackie further notes that the governance system in Liberia is bad, as national leaders are busy building personal homes while the people live in abject poverty.

He made the comments over the weekend at the induction of a new leadership

of the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions or CEIO that will steer the affairs of the organization for the next two years.

Speaking during the ceremony held on Carey Street in central Monrovia, he challenged the new leadership to prioritize the welfare of its members.

Sackie emphasized that membership should be prioritized always to move the development of the institution forward.

He said there can be no sustainable development when the leadership seeks its selfish interest at the expense of members.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of CEIO, Adolphus N. S. Weah said the organism will ensure that corruption is eradicated from Liberia.

Chairman Weah noted that corruption has undermined the developmental agenda of the nation so it is about time for civil society organizations to advocate strongly against corruption.

He stressed that CEIO will not compromise issues affecting the Liberian people, but will advocate for the central government to address the plight of the citizenry.

He warned CEIO members to behave properly at functions of the organization, adding that it is time to transform for growth and development.

Those inducted are Adolpus N. S. Weah, Executive Chairman, Sylvester T. Nah, Executive Co-Chairman; Dax Elliot, Secretary-General; A. Randolph Kemokai, Assistant Secretary; Mohammed Kamara, Financial Secretary, and Viola Richard, Treasurer, respectively.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X