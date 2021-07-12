Liberia: PLP Vice-Chair - Weah Administration Has Failed

The Vice Chairman for Political Affairs of the People's Liberation Party or PLP, Henry B. Sackie says the Weah administration has failed the Liberian people and the PLP, under its leader, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell is the alternative in the pending presidential and general elections in 2023.

Mr. Sackie further notes that the governance system in Liberia is bad, as national leaders are busy building personal homes while the people live in abject poverty.

He made the comments over the weekend at the induction of a new leadership

of the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions or CEIO that will steer the affairs of the organization for the next two years.

Speaking during the ceremony held on Carey Street in central Monrovia, he challenged the new leadership to prioritize the welfare of its members.

Sackie emphasized that membership should be prioritized always to move the development of the institution forward.

He said there can be no sustainable development when the leadership seeks its selfish interest at the expense of members.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of CEIO, Adolphus N. S. Weah said the organism will ensure that corruption is eradicated from Liberia.

Chairman Weah noted that corruption has undermined the developmental agenda of the nation so it is about time for civil society organizations to advocate strongly against corruption.

He stressed that CEIO will not compromise issues affecting the Liberian people, but will advocate for the central government to address the plight of the citizenry.

He warned CEIO members to behave properly at functions of the organization, adding that it is time to transform for growth and development.

Those inducted are Adolpus N. S. Weah, Executive Chairman, Sylvester T. Nah, Executive Co-Chairman; Dax Elliot, Secretary-General; A. Randolph Kemokai, Assistant Secretary; Mohammed Kamara, Financial Secretary, and Viola Richard, Treasurer, respectively.