Nigeria: Covid-19 Taskforce Uncovers Delta Variant in Oyo State

The Oyo State Coronavirus Task Force says it has uncovered the Delta variant of the virus in the state.

A statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, issued on behalf of the taskforce on Sunday in Ibadan, said the general public should be informed of the Delta variant of the virus in the state.

Adisa said the State's Incident Manager and coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Olabode Ladipo, has confirmed the development.

He said the general public should take extra caution and consistently apply all precautionary measures earlier released by the task force.

The statement read: "This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase severity of infection and outcomes.

"As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society."

"All in-bound travellers should always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.

"The 'Own Your Action' (OYA) initiative of the state government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others.

"The State COVID-19 TaskForce hereby appeals to the good people of Oyo State to comply with these and other advisories as they apply to individuals and organisations.

"It would be appreciated if all in-bound travellers from abroad maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.

"In addition, residents are enjoined to seek medical care and cease the opportunity of free testing whenever they feel unwell.

"Vigilance on the parts of both the Government and the people will surely go a long way in stemming the transmission of this disease within the state".

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on July 8 confirmed the index case of the deadly Delta variant in Nigeria.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria