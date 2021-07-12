South Africa: Anthea Jeffery and the Institute of Race Relations Don't Understand the Demands of Justice

opinion

A misdirected argument that misunderstands the constitutional basis for amendments to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act cannot be left unchallenged.

In a debate in this publication between Professor Pierre de Vos and Dr Anthea Jeffery on the proposed amendments to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda), it becomes patently clear that Jeffery and her ilk at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) do not understand the historical roots of the Constitution, and how it should be implemented.

Jeffery (no relation to Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery) is attached to the IRR, which styles itself as an advocacy organisation that fights for your right to make decisions about your life, family, and business -- free from unnecessary government, political, and bureaucratic interference. It has been fighting this libertarian fight for over 90 years. Jeffery and the IRR have a prolific record of contributing in various forms to national policy debates. Their ahistorical views cannot be left unchallenged.

According to the IRR and Jeffery in particular, the "simplistic tenets of critical race theory" would have us believe that all whites are supposedly beneficiaries of the pervasive legacy of apartheid. Although not expressly...