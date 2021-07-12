Tanzania: TRA Defeats Pan Africa Energy in 84bn/ - Tax Case

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by Pan Africa Energy Tanzania Limited, opposing to pay over 84bn/- chargeable income in natural gas supply deal assessed by Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Justices Stella Mugasha, Rehema Kerefu and Issa Maige ruled against the natural gas producer and supply company, the appellant, challenging a decision given by the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal (Tribunal) in favour of TRA, the respondent.

"We are satisfied that the Tribunal was justified to strike out the appellant's appeal on account of being preferred to the Board against a non-appealable decision. Thus, we find no cogent reasons to reverse the decision of the Tribunal and the appeal is hereby dismissed with costs," they declared.

In the appeal, the appellant counsel raised three grounds stating that the Tribunal grossly erred in law by holding that the appeal before it was incompetent for being against a non-appealable decision and appeals before the Tax Revenue Appeals Board were incompetent for being on the non-objection decision.

He submitted that the dispute related to interpretation of the Tax Administration Act of 2015 (TAA) and the Tax Revenue Appeals Act (TRAA) on the taxpayer's remedy in the event of the respondent's refusal to grant a waiver to deposit onethird of the assessed tax in order to validate the notice of objection.

When determining the matter, the justices went through submissions and laws presented by the parties and were satisfied that the refusal to grant a waiver is not among the envisaged appealable decisions and the exclusion was deliberately so because it is neither a tax decision nor an objection decision.

They, therefore, declined the appellant's invitation to interpret the refusal to grant waiver a tax decision because the language used in the Tax Revenue Appeals Act (TRAA) and Tax Administration Act (TAA) of 2015 is plain.

According to the justices, the legislative intent was vivid and to do otherwise as suggested by the appellant was to embark on interpolations, which is not giving effect to the clear meaning of the statutes in question.

"In the same vein, in the absence of any inconsistencies in the provisions in question that the refusal to grant the waiver is neither a tax decision nor an objection decision which can be appealed against before the Board," they said.

The justices pointed out also that since ordinarily, the determining factor of the intention of a statute is the language used in the statute, the first and primary rule of construction is that the intention of the legislature must be found in the words used by the legislature itself.

The appellant is a company registered in Tanzania involved in the production and supply of gas for power generation at the Ubungo power plant in Dar-es- Salaam.

It also deals with the supply of natural gas to industrial and commercial customers as well as the supply of compressed natural gas for use in motor vehicles.