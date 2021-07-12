Tanzania: ... PM Forms K'koo Blaze Probe Team

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has formed a taskforce to investigate Saturday night fire outbreak at Dar es Salaam's popular Kariakoo market. Mr Majaliwa further gave a seven-day ultimatum to the team to come up with the findings over the cause of the fire accident which destroyed properties worth billions of shillings.

Addressing businessmen and residents at the Kariakoo area, the Prime Minister urged the victims to be patient as authorities establish the root cause of the destructive fire outbreak, assuring them of maximum security of the remaining goods.

"Stern measures will be taken against any individual who will be implicated in the matter... considering the fact that this is the old market, the horrendous inferno deserves intensive investigation on how it happened," noted the PM.

As investigations on the fire outbreak at the oldest market continue, the PM has banned the traders from going into the market until the team is satisfied whether there will be no any further effects.

"Once the team is satisfied with the situation, we will allow people to enter the building as we conduct a census of their goods," said Mr Majaliwa.

Mr Majaliwa said the special committee will work alongside the Regional Defence and Security Committee under the Da es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makala and the President's Office.

The rest are the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (Tamisemi) and the Prime Minister's Office, represented by the Director of the Disaster Management Unit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among others include the Defence and Security Organs, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the Attorney General (AG), the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA), the Tanzania National Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) and the Fire and Rescue Unit.

The Premier notified the traders that he was pleased that all goods located underground have not caught fire, thus giving hope that the goods were in good hands as security officers have been deployed inside and outside the premises.

Besides, the government expressed its commitment to assist the traders by holding talks with financial institutions which gave them loans to extend the repayment period based on damages they have encountered. He revealed that the committee will collect information from each trader with regard to their loans and hold talks with banks for them to extend the repayment period.

"We will talk to the banks to give relief to the traders during this time when the market place has been on fire... I hope the banks will understand and come up with a good arrangement once things have come to normal," he said. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claimed that the fire at the country's largest shopping centre broke out at around 7pm yesterday at one of the stores but its source had not been established immediately.

The Kariakoo Local Government Chairman, Komba Thabit said the incident of such magnitude is the first he has witnessed since the establishment of the market over four decades ago.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makala visited the market and ordered the police forces to intensify security in the area.