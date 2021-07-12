Sierra Leone: Ambassador Sesay Meets Sierra Leoneans in Umm Al Quwain

Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Rashid Sesay has met with the Sierra Leonean Community in Umm Al Quwain, in continuation of his engagement tour of the UAE.

Umm Al Quwain is one of seven Emirates of the UAE and sits on the North of the country with a considerable number of Sierra Leoneans, mostly working in the manufacturing and hospitality sectors.

Delivering his address, the Sierra Leone Envoy said that the dialogue session was part of his drive to meet with Sierra Leoneans living in all seven Emirates of the UAE to discuss their challenges, explain the role of the Embassy and provide them with the necessary information that would guide their stay in the Gulf state.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Embassy to serve the interest of all Sierra Leoneans and assured that they were committed to extending an helping hand to everyone on issues within their mandate and the laws of the host country.

Ambassador Sesay also spoke on several emerging issues of concern including visa acquisition and its various categories, overstaying, passport expiration and the recent suspension from the UAE authorities on travelers from Sierra Leone. He also encouraged Sierra Leoneans to stay away from crimes and be law abiding, emphasizing that their conducts would reflect on the image of the country.

Speaker after speaker commended the Ambassador and team for making time to meet with them while expressing the need for continuous engagement.