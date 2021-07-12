Sierra Leone: Kingho Revamps Covid-19 Sensitization in Pepel & Tonkolili Operational Communities

The twin subsidiary companies of Kingho Investment Company which are Kingho Mining Company operating at the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines and Kingho Railway and Port Company in Pepel have taken queue from government to embark on massive sensitization of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 Pandemic in their various operational communities.

The sensitizations were done together with the delivering of veronica buckets, soaps and facemasks to residence of the operational communities of the two companies.

In Pepel Community, where Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited operates the Pepel Shipping Port and the 192 Kilometer railway leading from the Tonkolili mines to the port, the team distributed tens of veronica rubbers, tens of dozens of soap and hundreds facemask to key areas around the 8 chiefdoms it covers.

Whilst the distribution of these materials was done in Pepel Community, youths and stakeholders highly appreciated the support from the company and they promised to use them judiciously.

The Regent Paramount Chief of Kamasondo Chiefdom Pa Komrabai Lawyer Kabia thanked the company very well for such support and said that they have instituted the mandatory use of facemasks in public meetings and gathering. He said they have also erected and re-enforced the checkpoint at the entrance of the Pepel Town and they thanked the company for the support given to them by providing them with tarpaulin to build the hut.

Furthermore, in Tonkolili District where the sister company of Kingho Mining Company Limited operates in Sambaia, Dansogoia and Simiria Chiefdoms, the company, whilst sensitizing the people of the mining operational communities as part of its social mobilization efforts on "Corona Fet Nar we Fet," donated the same consignment of soap, veronica buckets and facemasks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Sambaia Chiefdom, Bendugu Town precisely, Paramount Chief Hon. Alhaji Musa Bamba Foray Kulio Jalloh 111 whilst receiving the donation expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Kingho Mining Company for providing them with the much needed items to help in the fight against this deadly disease.

Meanwhile, the sensitization and donation exercise of the companies come exactly days after the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio rolled out a number of new nationwide measures, including a curfew that begun on Monday 5th July 2021 at 11PM-5AM to stem the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in the country.