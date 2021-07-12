Sierra Leone: Kingho Revamps Covid-19 Sensitization in Pepel & Tonkolili Operational Communities

9 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

The twin subsidiary companies of Kingho Investment Company which are Kingho Mining Company operating at the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines and Kingho Railway and Port Company in Pepel have taken queue from government to embark on massive sensitization of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 Pandemic in their various operational communities.

The sensitizations were done together with the delivering of veronica buckets, soaps and facemasks to residence of the operational communities of the two companies.

In Pepel Community, where Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited operates the Pepel Shipping Port and the 192 Kilometer railway leading from the Tonkolili mines to the port, the team distributed tens of veronica rubbers, tens of dozens of soap and hundreds facemask to key areas around the 8 chiefdoms it covers.

Whilst the distribution of these materials was done in Pepel Community, youths and stakeholders highly appreciated the support from the company and they promised to use them judiciously.

The Regent Paramount Chief of Kamasondo Chiefdom Pa Komrabai Lawyer Kabia thanked the company very well for such support and said that they have instituted the mandatory use of facemasks in public meetings and gathering. He said they have also erected and re-enforced the checkpoint at the entrance of the Pepel Town and they thanked the company for the support given to them by providing them with tarpaulin to build the hut.

Furthermore, in Tonkolili District where the sister company of Kingho Mining Company Limited operates in Sambaia, Dansogoia and Simiria Chiefdoms, the company, whilst sensitizing the people of the mining operational communities as part of its social mobilization efforts on "Corona Fet Nar we Fet," donated the same consignment of soap, veronica buckets and facemasks.

In Sambaia Chiefdom, Bendugu Town precisely, Paramount Chief Hon. Alhaji Musa Bamba Foray Kulio Jalloh 111 whilst receiving the donation expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Kingho Mining Company for providing them with the much needed items to help in the fight against this deadly disease.

Meanwhile, the sensitization and donation exercise of the companies come exactly days after the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio rolled out a number of new nationwide measures, including a curfew that begun on Monday 5th July 2021 at 11PM-5AM to stem the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X