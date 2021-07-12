Nigeria: OPEC Writes Buhari Over Nigeria's 50th Membership Anniversary

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, congratulating him on the 50th anniversary of Nigeria's membership of the global oil cartel.

In the letter signed on Sunday by OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, and made available to Daily Trust, the organisation said the unique relationship between OPEC and Nigeria has had a multitude of positive effects for both parties.

"Your Excellency, today is an extremely proud occasion for Nigerians everywhere. We mark the 50th Anniversary of Nigeria's Membership of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Over the course of the subsequent five decades, the unique relationship between OPEC and Nigeria has had a multitude of positive effects for both parties", OPEC told Buhari in the letter.

"These principles have anchored all of our activities despite the many challenges we have faced over the 50 years", it said.

It added: "You are the only currently serving Head of State who worked as a head of OPEC delegation earlier in your career. From May 1976 to September 1978, you served as Commissioner for Petroleum, NNPC, and Head of Nigeria's delegation to OPEC.

"Your inspirational leadership, visionary courage and diplomatic nous were instrumental in bringing together OPEC and non-OPEC countries and reaching consensus in recent years, particularly through the adoption of the 'Declaration of Cooperation' (DoC) on 10 December 2016 and the 'Charter of Cooperation' signed on 2 July 2019".