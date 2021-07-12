Nigeria: 4 Abductees Regain Freedom in Ekiti

12 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the release of four farmers kidnapped in Ikosu-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area last Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu, in a statement yesterday said they were rescued last Friday after conscious and relentless efforts by the police, the Amotekun and the local hunters.

According to Abutu, they have all been reunited with their family members while the security operatives are still on the trail of the kidnappers for possible arrest.

The victims, whose abductors demanded for a N50 million ransom, were Gbadamosi Sarafa, Jimoh, Yinka Adeniran and Seun.

