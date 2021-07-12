Nigeria: Agency Empowers 100,000 SMEs to Reduce Unemployment in Plateau

12 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — The outgoing pioneer Director General of Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency (PLASMIDA), Haggai Gotap, has said the agency empowered over 100,000 Micro Small Medium enterprises (MSMEs) to create job opportunities in the state.

He disclosed this on Friday in Jos, while handing over to the incoming DG, Mr Bomkam Wuyep.

They were empowered in the road transport and leatherwork sectors, agro-processing, fashion and design and the building value chain constructions within the period of 5-years.

The incoming DG, Wuyep, assured on building on the foundation laid by his predecessor to move the agency to high heights.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

