Nigeria: Bauchi Supports Security Agencies, 10,000 Hunters to Fight Insecurity - Gov's Aide

12 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmed Mohammed

Bauchi State Government has supported security agencies and 10,000 hunters as part of efforts to fight insecurity and youth restiveness across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Alkaleri, disclosed this Sunday in Bauchi while fielding questions reporters.

Alkaleri said: "The hunters were registered across 20 local government areas of the state and they assist in routine patrol and dislodge suspected bandits camps in the bush with the support of security agencies."

