Nigeria: We'll Continue to Implement Positive Policies for Niger Deltans - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to prioritise the implementation of policies and programmes that would help to tackle problems affecting Niger Deltans and make life more meaningful to them.

President Buhari gave the assurance weekend while commissioning and handing over of the Erosion control and road improvement works to Ondo State Government, at the project site in Owo LGA of Ondo State.

Buhari, who was represented by the Hon. Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, noted that the Erosion Control of Flooded Area/Road project was one of the Ecological Intervention Projects approved and executed by the Federal Government through the Ecological Fund Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), for the good people of Owo and its environs.

According to him, "The implementation of the project underscores my Administration's efforts to continue carrying out genuine government policies and as a testimony to ensure that no part of the country would be neglected owing to its geographical location or political consideration".

"The completion of this project shows my determination and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems affecting its citizens and making life more meaningful to the people," he added.

Speaking further, President Buhari commended the efforts and all those that have been involved in the process, noting that the completion of the project would bring huge relief to the community which for a very long time has been affected by ecological challenges.

While urging the people to take advantage of the usefulness of the project, Mr President admonished the people of the area to cherish the laudable project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage channels.

In his remarks, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, highlighted the devastating effects of erosion and flooding on the people. He said flooding in the area had caused Pollution, the decline in agricultural output and untimely death of many children in the past, but the timely intervention and completion of the erosion and road work by the Federal Government has changed the situation.

Akeredolu who commended the efforts of the Federal Government and all stakeholders said the state government is equipping the State Ministry of the Environment with the necessary tools to do the needful in this regard.

Also Read: Insecurity: Mi-Belt Forum asks Buhari to declare state of emergency in Kaduna

He said three thousand kilometres (3000km) of flood-prone areas have been channelized and concrete standardization of major towns roads have been completed to correct the situation in other areas of the state.

The Governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

Earlier in his welcome address the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Abuja, Dr Habiba Lawal, who was represented at the occasion noted that the Erosion control work was initiated by the late, Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr.) David Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi III (CFR) in order to arrest the continuous erosion, flooding and other ecological challenges in Owo town and its environs to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties.

The commissioning and handing over of the project to the community is to enable the host community to take over and exercise ownership, to ensure its maintenance and sustainability so that resources committed by the government would not be a waste.

In his remarks, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye lll, the Olowo of Owo Kingdom said they are happy to have witnessed the beginning and completion of the project and conveyed the appreciation of the people of Owo to the Federal government.

He urged the government to see the project as a work in progress and appealed that, action be taken to ensure the commencement of the second phase of the project which should not be delayed because it is only when this is done that the benefit of the work can fully be realized.

Vanguard News Nigeria