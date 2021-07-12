Nigeria: Osun Workers to Wear Local Fabrics On Thursdays

12 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has directed workers in the state to wear the local fabric (Adire) on Thursday in a bid to unlock the state's untapped potential in the areas of culture, fashion and tourism.

Launching the fabric at the weekend at the ongoing International Fashion Week in Osogbo, Oyetola noted that the event was no doubt a giant stride towards diversifying the state's economy and creating jobs for the teeming youths.

To achieve the initiative and take its plans to fruition, the state government has partnered with Musty Great Development and Alexandria Jones Couture, U.S.A., to organise the International Fashion Week, for the promotion of Osun brand of Adire (Adire Eleko) for global exhibition.

Oyetola said Adire is indigenous to Osun pointing out that it is not for nothing that Osogbo, the state capital, is referred to as 'Ilu Aro' (Home of dye).

He added that the initiative was to reawaken the people's consciousness towards socio-cultural and artistic renaissance in the state.

Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, reiterated the administration's commitment to promote and project culture to the world in a way that will draw attention and attract humongous revenue to the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Adebisi Obawale, said the initiative was aimed at unlocking the untapped potential in the areas of culture, fashion and tourism.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X