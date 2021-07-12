Nigeria: Lagos Residents Lament Religious Intolerance

12 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Oguntade Ismaila

The residents of Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens have lamented the brewing religious intolerance in the estate, saying it could result in anarchy if the residents imbibed the spirit of love, peace and unity.

The chairman of the Lateef Kayode Jakande garden residents association, Mr.Andu Olajide who stated this at the weekend during the first inaugural ceremony and swearing- in of executives members of the association in Igando area of Lagos appealed to the residents to jettison religious disharmony.

According to him, if the residents imbibe the spirit of love, peace and unity they can achieve a lot and take the estate to a greater height in the state.

Olajide who was unanimously elected on opposed by the members of the association explained that the major philosophy they have as an estate is to live together as one family irrespective of religious, ethnicity backgrounds in such that they can put in a pedestal that should be within the scope of Lagos state.

"One of the challenges we have encountered before I was elected basically has to do with religious tolerance "

" We have been living together as one with peace, love and harmony before until the estate was filled. When many people came in, we realized some bias from the religious sects," he said.

