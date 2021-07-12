Nigeria: APC Appoints Three-Member Committee to Run Its Affairs in Zamfara

12 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a three-member committee to run the affairs of the party in Zamfara.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said while Sen. Hassan Gusau will serve as chairman of the committee, Muntari Anka will serve as its Deputy Chairman and Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi as secretary.

The APC scribe said the decision to constitute the committee followed the recent positive development in the party's Zamfara chapter.

He added that it also followed the approval by the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to dissolve the leadership structure of the party's organs in the state.

"The CECPC hereby strongly appeals to those directly affected by this action to show understanding and consider this as a sacrifice made for the growth of the party.

"The party assures all concerned that it shall ensure that inclusiveness, fairness and transparency are maintained which are the composite ethos of our party by the new leadership on all fronts," Akpanudoedehe said.

He congratulated Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC as he leads his state into the fold of the progressives, saying "together, we shall win".

The governor had said that he joined the APC to reciprocate the concern shown by its leaders to Zamfara and to strengthen political unity in the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

