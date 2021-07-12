South Africa: SANDF to Be Deployed to Contain KZN and GP Violence and Looting in Wake of Incarceration of Jacob Zuma

analysis

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed to areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng experiencing civil unrest, Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi confirmed with Daily Maverick on Monday. At the time of writing, there were six confirmed deaths.

A burnt car as seen in a Jules Street in Jeppestown, downtown Johannesburg on July 11, 2021. Several shops were also looted and damaged as unrest continued for more then 24 hours in Gauteng. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

"At the present moment, the SANDF has received a request from the NatJOINTS for deployment from those areas in Gauteng and KZN. I cannot confirm when the deployment will be, but once all the processes have been completed, we will be able to deploy."

"At the moment we don't know [how many people]" he added.

SANDF was still "working on the request".

"Once everything has been completed, we will be able to deploy. How it will unfold, we can't say now."

Mgobozi's statements come as rumours abound that the SANDF is already in KwaZulu-Natal, and that Rooivalk helicopters have been deployed to areas in the north of the province.

The request from NatJOINTS follows a weekend of looting and violence that started in pockets...