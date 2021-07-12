South Africa: Part Five - How the Guptas Used Their Loot

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Paul Holden

In the previous instalment, I set out how the Gupta enterprise laundered its money in South Africa and abroad, using pre-existing criminal laundries inside the country and out. Today, I'll show how they moved some of this loot back into the country and what they used it for - to expand their local empire to take advantage of State Capture, as shown in the example of the purchase of the Gupta enterprise's last remaining asset in South Africa, Optimum Holdings.

Tegeta purchases Optimum Holdings

On 14 April 2016, Tegeta Exploration & Resources transferred R2.084-billion from its Bank of Baroda current account into the trust account of the law firm Werksmans. The transfer secured and finalised Tegeta's purchase of Optimum Holdings from Glencore. Considerable evidence has emerged showing that Glencore only undertook the sale after pressure from Gupta-linked officials and Eskom.

To finance this, the Gupta enterprise mobilised R1.82-billion in capital that was derived from criminal and/or questionable sources. In the table below I provide a summary of these flows, but then delve deeper into two particularly notable streams: the Centaur and Albatime flows.

Note, however, my...

