South Africa: State By Numbers - Governance Failures Are Just the Tip of the 'Backlog Nation' Iceberg

Tracking South Africa's failing 'underdevelopment' state by the numbers - the government gets an 'F' on its report card for the increasing backlogs leading to ongoing service delivery protests.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Top ANC figures like to talk about the "developmental state". Presumably that means a state that helps to spur economic activity and hence "development". But for that to happen, the state has to work effectively in the first place. And the South African state has a big "F" on its report card on a range of fronts. That means it is failing, and spurring underdevelopment.

One way to measure the scale of this unfolding failure is the mounting backlogs that are piling up in government departments, which seem increasingly incapable of processing things such as applications and issuing permits. Another is the missed deadlines on pledges made by departments and the recent report card on local governance.

Below are just some of the numbers - they represent the tip of an iceberg that the titanic state of South Africa is ploughing into. Read them and weep as the ship slowly sinks. The "Backlog Nation" heralds the rise of the underdevelopment state.

Department...