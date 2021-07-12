Tunisia: Marhama Association Distributes 1,000 Oxygen Concentrators to All Governorates Nationwide

Tunis/Tunisia — The Marhama Association for Social Projects and Charitable Activities will start distributing 1,000 oxygen concentrators to all governorates of the Republic, starting Monday, said member of its management committee Hafedh Mouslim.

In a statement to TAP, Mouslim indicated that the association will distribute one thousand oxygen concentrators, which will be delivered to Tunisia in batches, to most local health directorates, public hospitals and a number of municipalities and associations that will provide them to citizens.

This initiative aims to support the efforts of the State in combating COVID-19, the official specified.

He pointed out that the association had launched a campaign to collect donations from Tunisian citizens within the country and abroad and in a number of sister countries, which has allowed the acquisition of several oxygen concentrators in batches.

Mouslim called on all those who wish to participate in the donation campaign to deposit donations on the association's current account at the Tunisian banking company 10045158000235878829 or to contact the association directly on 92871869.