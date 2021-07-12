Kenya: UON More Than Doubles Postgraduate Tuition Fees

12 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Mutua

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees as it seeks to ease a cash crunch brought home by a dip in student enrolment.

The university has increased fees for liberal arts Master's courses like communication and MBA to more than Sh600,000 for a two-year programme from an average Sh275,000, reflecting an increase of 118 per cent.

Fees for degree courses like commerce, economics and law, under the parallel plan, have been increased by up to 70 per cent to about Sh1 million for the four years.

The new fees will apply to new students joining the university from this month, marking the first major fees review for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees in nearly two decades.

The university is betting the review will lift revenues from fees, which have dropped in recent years and pushed Kenya's leading public university to a Sh1.4 billion loss in the year to June 2018.

