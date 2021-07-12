Kenya: NMS Unveils Leasing Plan for Traders at Green Park Terminus

12 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Business owners willing to set base at the Sh250 million Green Park terminus in Nairobi have until Friday to submit their expressions of interest.

This follows an announcement by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) of plans to lease space at the terminal for commercial purposes or complimentary public transport services.

In the plan, 35 per cent of the space will be reserved for women and youths, five per cent for persons with disabilities and the rest for the general public.

Areas of leasing include commercial office space, commercial retail spaces (shops), supermarket space, eateries and ablution cleaning and management services.

Others are entertainment establishments, vehicle cleaning services, vehicles fueling and servicing, advertising spaces, financial services and terminal cleaning services.

However, traders who were operating from the demolished Lunar Park and people or firms who had previously expressed interest in any of the above or other leasing space at the terminal do not need to apply.

NMS notice

"This notice therefore, invites the general public to submit expressions of interest to lease space at the Green Park terminal for various commercial purposes or complimentary public transport services," said NMS Director-General, Major General Mohamed Badi in a public notice.

"Expressions of interest are to be enclosed in plain sealed envelopes and must reach the office of the deputy director-general by July 16, 2021 from the date of this advertisement," he added.

Green Park bus terminus, formerly Lunar Park, will be the new terminal for public service vehicles that have been operating from the Nairobi Central Station.

This means that the ultra-modern bus stage will act as the drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong and Lang'ata routes once it becomes operational.

Test run

NMS in May announced that a fee will be charged for accessing certain services at the terminus. The token fee will be levied on traders selling their wares at the terminal, use of ablution blocks as well as advertisement spaces at the terminus, among others.

The terminal will host a number of businesses, financial systems and eateries as well as a dispensary, supermarket, restaurant and a sitting bay where commuters can rest as they wait for matatus.

Two ablution blocks have already have been set up at the terminus, one at the drop-off point and another at the pick-up area.

A business center with a restaurant near the entrance of the terminus will soon be set up.

To ensure there is security at the park, a police station has already been built to provide a safe environment for commuters and matatu operators.

Already, three test runs have been carried out at the terminus as it nears its unveiling.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X