Kenya: Family Bank Completes Sh3 Million Facelift of the Nairobi Central Police Station

12 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Family Bank has completed a Sh3 million renovation of the Nairobi Central Police Station giving it the much-needed refurbishment to enhance service delivery to members of the public.

"As a Bank, we are very proud of this partnership with the National Police Service. It is my firm belief that this facelift will enable a better working environment for the servicemen and women at Central Police Station and create a friendlier people-centred station," said Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi at the commissioning ceremony.

The three-month-long renovations, funded by the Bank, included painting of the station, cabro installation, fabrication of the benches and addition of new seats for the seating areas. It also included landscaping making Nairobi's foremost police station more welcoming.

"We thank Family Bank for extending support to the police force who play a critical role in our society. I would like to urge other corporates to extend support and the much-needed appreciation to motivate our men and women in blue," said Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Nairobi Police Commander Augustine Nthumbi, Central Police Station OCS Geoffrey Juma and Family Bank's Founder T. K. Muya.

