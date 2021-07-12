Gambia: UDP Asks Govt to Expedite Relief Support for Windstorm Victims

12 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Friday 9th July 2021, called on the Gambia Government to act with all deliberate speed to comfort the afflicted and to provide relief to the people whose dwellings and possessions have been devastated by the windstorm.

UDP said the damage is huge and widespread, affecting people that are already struggling to get through daily life.

Ousainu ANM Darboe, the Secretary General and Party Leader, said they stand in solidarity with all those that have lost family members, suffered damage in properties or have been affected by the windstorm of- July 7th 2021.

"To compound the misery, the rainy season is the most challenging period for the majority of our population. Trapped in poverty, most people have exhausted the little food and financial resources they have scrounged together from their previous harvests," the party said.

The party said disaster preparedness is now part and parcel of the mitigation and adaptation strategies to combat global climate change and NDMA and the Ministry for Climate Change must act swiftly to assist all those affected by this disaster.

"While it is true that no one can prevent natural disasters from happening, planning and preparedness can significantly mitigate the adverse impacts on poor and vulnerable families particularly in rural communities. As such, all public policy making must factor the consequences of climate change and put in place measures that will accelerate investments in building resilient communities," the party said.

The party said in the last few weeks, they have seen the Banjul City Council (BCC) and the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) cleaning the drains in preparedness for the rains and annual flooding of the Greater Banjul Area where the majority of the nation resides.

These efforts, they said, need to be fully supported by the Central Government through the allocation of resources specifically earmarked for such eventualities.

"The disappearing forest covers and the devastating impacts of climate change require that the Government put in place an integrated and comprehensive policy framework to avert further disasters," the party said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X