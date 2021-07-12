Gambia: Worry About His Academic Future, Former Sheikh Hamdan Student Who Bags 8 Credits Appeals for Sponsorship

12 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Secka

Assan Bah, a former student of Sheikh Hamdan Senior Secondary School in the West Coast Region, has appealed for sponsorship after being admitted at the University of the Gambia (UTG) with eight credits.

Bah is among the 2020/2021 grade 12 graduates, who wished to realise his future academic goals.

According to his letter of admission into the aforesaid university, Assan is admitted at the School of Business and Public Administration and was scheduled to start his classes on the 8th of February, 2021.

The letter further indicated he has to pay a fee of "thirty-four thousand and nine hundred dalasi (34, 900) per annum."

This excludes other fees such as development fee, technology and library which all amount to one thousand and two hundred dalasi (D1, 200). These are payable enbloc or in two equal installments before the commencement of lectures.

Assan, although, was able to attend his lectures when his financial obligations were not met, but he is now faced with a predicament of either settling the tuition fee or will not write his first semester exam.

This compels the young man to visit Foroyaa to appeal for help. His letter of admission also indicated all the academic payment must be made to the UTG bank account given to him.

Any philanthropists, government or private companies who wish to assist Assan can reach him on 7709758.

